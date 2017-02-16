Mansfield man arrested in connection with wife’s murder

MANSFIELD (WCMH) — The Mansfield Division of Police says officers have arrested a man suspected of killing his wife.

Police say they arrived to a home on Dillon Road Thursday and found 45-year-old Denise Reed deceased. Also in the home was Reed’s husband Michael, 46, who was taken into custody. Police say a murder warrant is being prepared and will be served to Reed.

The Mansfield Division of Police is asking anyone who may have additional information in reference to this homicide to please contact Detective Ron Packer at (419) 755-9729 or Detective Sergeant Matt Loughman at 419-755-9730.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.