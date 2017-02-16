More than 600,000 Britax strollers recalled due to fall hazard

FORT MILL, SC (WCMH) — Britax says 26 children have been injured after car seats unexpectedly disconnected from the strollers and fell to the ground.

According to the CPSC, 676,000 Britax strollers have been recalled because a damaged receiver mount on the stroller can cause an infant’s car seat to disengage and fall unexpectedly.

This recall involves Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers (when used as a travel system with a car seat carrier attached). All models are folding, single or double occupant strollers and have Click & Go receiver mounts that attach the car seat carrier to the stroller frame. All colors of the stroller are included.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground, resulting in 26 reports of injuries to children, including scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

The recalled strollers were sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com, ToysRUs.com and other websites from May 2011 through February 2017 for between $250 and $470 for the strollers and travel systems.

The model number can be found on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

Anyone with concerns can visit www.us.britax.com and click on the Safety Notice on the homepage or visit us.britax.com/recall, call toll-free at 844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m.to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday or email Britax at stroller.recall@britax.com.

To see the recalled model numbers click here: CPSC Stroller Recall