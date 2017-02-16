More than a million boxes of Girl Scout cookies are on their way

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Those boxes of cookies you buy from the Girl Scouts are more than just treats, they are the fuel that could help launch a young girl’s career.

According to Girl Scout statistics, more than half of all female national lawmakers were Girls Scouts at one time. The tradition continues as hundreds of vehicles queued up at MAPFRE Stadium on Thursday to pick up Girl Scout cookies.

More than 1 million boxes of cookies were picked up so Girl Scouts can either deliver them to your door, or sell them to you at a booth.

“You can buy a package of cookies anywhere, but when you buy a package of cookies from the Girl Scouts you are helping girls do things that support their communities and support their own growth and into leaders in their future life,” said Anne Bennett, with the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland.

Mountains of cookie boxes were stacked, with dozens of ready hands loading them. Troop leaders waited patiently in long lines.

“We just love what we do and we love Girl Scouts,” said troop leader Wendy Shoemaker.

Bennett said the goal is teaching girls life skills and self-confidence.

“It really starts them as little entrepreneurs,” said Monika Russell, who calls herself a cookie mom and Girl Scout volunteer.

But don’t underestimate the power of persuasion with a 6-year-old old girl.

“She sold almost 200 boxes,” Russell said of her daughter as she laughed.

Even with dozens of tractor-trailers filled with boxes of cookies, the hand-off went smoothly.

“It was a little intimidating at first when you pull up and see the cookie line, but going through was a breeze and they are doing a great job,” said cookie mom Stefanie Miller. She was helping Russell transport boxes of cookies to their troop.

Bennett said Thin Mints are still the most popular cookie.

For the 100th year that Girl Scouts have been selling cookies, what could be more appropriate this year than a new cookie? The newest flavor is called Girl Scout S’mores.