N.Y. man caught in Ohio with $600K worth of cocaine and heroin

SOMERFORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WKBN) – A New York man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized more than six pounds of cocaine and two pounds of heroin, valued at approximately $600,000, following a traffic stop in Madison County.

Troopers stopped a Chevrolet Cruz with Iowa plates on Feb. 7 for a lane violation on Interstate 70. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Staling Santos-Reyes, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.