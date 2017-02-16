Ohio lawmakers look to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Ohio lawmakers are pushing to eliminate the so-called “Pink Tax” on feminine hygiene products such as tampons and pads.

According to WLWT, state representatives Greta Johnson (D-Akron) and Brigid Kelly (D-Columbus) announced House Bill 61 on Tuesday. The tax on feminine hygiene products generates $4 million a year for the Buckeye State.

Johnson said that with recent tax increases on tampons and other goods and services in Ohio, a woman will pay $632.50 in state taxes on tampons over her lifetime.