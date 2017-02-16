Ohio man accused of raping elderly woman

Raymond C. Gates (Summit County Sheriff's Office)
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – A man in Summit County is wanted for allegedly raping an elderly woman.

Deputies said the victim was found disoriented, barefoot and unable to communicate. Someone called police after she started knocking on the back door of a home.

The woman was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for evaluation, where investigators say she was unable to communicate with medical staff.

Investigators say that further investigation revealed that she was sexually assaulted by 42-year-old Raymond C. Gates. Police charged Gates with rape and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Raymond Gates should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

