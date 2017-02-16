Police seize 182 marijuana plants at Whitehall grow house

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
marijuana

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall are looking for a man after seizing a large amount of marijuana.

According to Whitehall police, a large marijuana grow operation was discovered at a home on Collingwood Avenue. Officers serving a search warrant seized 182 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, 522 grams of harvested marijuana, 138.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $630 in cash.

The resident, 28-year-old Charles M. Frazer was not home at the time of the raid. Police say he has been evading police ever since. He was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs.

Police ask that anyone with information about the location of Frazer call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s