Police seize 182 marijuana plants at Whitehall grow house

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Police in Whitehall are looking for a man after seizing a large amount of marijuana.

According to Whitehall police, a large marijuana grow operation was discovered at a home on Collingwood Avenue. Officers serving a search warrant seized 182 marijuana plants in various stages of growth, 522 grams of harvested marijuana, 138.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $630 in cash.

The resident, 28-year-old Charles M. Frazer was not home at the time of the raid. Police say he has been evading police ever since. He was charged with a felony count of possession of drugs.

Police ask that anyone with information about the location of Frazer call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.