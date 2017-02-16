President Trump expected to announce Acosta as pick for labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce Alexander Acosta his pick for labor secretary in an afternoon White House news conference.

The White House has been looking for a replacement for labor secretary pick after the nominee backed out.

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardees and Carl’s Jr. fast-food chains, lost a lot of Republican support after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S. Democrats point to Puzder’s disparaging his restaurant workers and a report by Business Insider that Puzder said he wanted to try robots at his restaurants.