President Trump expected to announce Acosta as pick for labor secretary

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce Alexander Acosta his pick for labor secretary in an afternoon White House news conference.

The White House has been looking for a replacement for labor secretary pick after the nominee backed out.

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardees and Carl’s Jr. fast-food chains, lost a lot of Republican support after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S. Democrats point to Puzder’s disparaging his restaurant workers and a report by Business Insider that Puzder said he wanted to try robots at his restaurants.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s