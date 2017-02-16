School bus crash reported in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Medics were called to a school bus crash Thursday morning in the city’s southwest side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 8:54am, Monday, a crash was reported between a school bus and a truck.

Police say the truck hit the bus, sending the bus into a utility pole. There were children reported on the bus, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

