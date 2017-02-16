Send It to NBC4

Help shape the way NBC4 WCMH-TV covers the news that matters the most to you.

Great news is the result of in-depth investigating and the constant pursuit of the truth. It is also the product of great tips, photos and information from our viewers.

If you see something happen….Send It! Use the form below to submit your photos images documents and more! Feel free to provide your name and number or stay anonymous by leaving these fields blank.

Photo submissions require a valid name and email address to be used on-air and online, and they must be photos you have taken. All submissions become property of WCMH NBC4 | Nexstar Media Group.

  • Stay Safe! Don’t ever put yourself in danger to capture photos or video of an event.
  • W82TXT also means don’t shoot photos or video while also driving.
  • Make sure you hold your camera in the horizontal position. Vertical pictures/video are hard to display on television.
  • Follow any instructions of emergency officials.
  • To contact the NBC4 newsroom, please call: 614-263-5555

