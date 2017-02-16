Suspect in fatal Boston-area bat attack caught in Ohio

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
police-lights

BOSTON (AP) – Authorities say a man severely beaten in a baseball bat attack near Boston earlier his month has died and a suspect has been apprehended in Ohio.

Prosecutors on Thursday say the victim of the Feb. 5 attack in Chelsea, 32-year-old Melvin Cortes, of Everett, died last Saturday.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Kamaya Farikafi as a suspect in the days after the attack and when the victim died, charges were upgraded to murder.

Farikafi was tracked to the Cincinnati area, where he was arrested on Wednesday.

He remains in an Ohio jail pending extradition. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack, but previously said they had recovered the bat.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s