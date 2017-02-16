Suspect in fatal Boston-area bat attack caught in Ohio

BOSTON (AP) – Authorities say a man severely beaten in a baseball bat attack near Boston earlier his month has died and a suspect has been apprehended in Ohio.

Prosecutors on Thursday say the victim of the Feb. 5 attack in Chelsea, 32-year-old Melvin Cortes, of Everett, died last Saturday.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Kamaya Farikafi as a suspect in the days after the attack and when the victim died, charges were upgraded to murder.

Farikafi was tracked to the Cincinnati area, where he was arrested on Wednesday.

He remains in an Ohio jail pending extradition. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack, but previously said they had recovered the bat.