VIDEO: Deer rescued from frozen pond

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Volunteer firefighters from Foster and Scituate helped rescue a deer that had fallen through the ice Wednesday morning.

Scituate Animal Control and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officers also responded to the scene on Barden Reservoir.

Stacie Maclud noticed the deer in the water, hanging onto the ice and called for help.

“If nobody else was coming, I would have gotten in the canoe and gotten it. I mean, what are you going to do? Stand here and watch a deer die?”

Firefighters in wetsuits went out onto the ice and pulled the deer out, which later ran off into the woods.

According to Tom Walden for the South Foster Fire Company, the deer kept trying to get away from rescue efforts and wasn’t cooperating.

All firefighters made it back onto dry land safely.

The rescue serves as an important reminder – even though it’s been cold, the ice is not safe for animals or people.