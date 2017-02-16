Will you McMarry me? Woman gets side of McNuggets with wedding proposal

DECATUR, IL (WAND/NBC News) Every girl dreams of seeing an engagement ring box, but Karsyn Long’s box was a little different.

“Her love for chicken nuggets, I’m sure, is more than she loves me,” says her fiance, Kristian Helton.

“I know this sounds bad,” Long says. “I go to McDonald’s a lot and I always get chicken nuggets I won’t get anything else.”

Helton proposed on Valentine’s Day with a box of chicken nuggets and an unusual question: “Will You McMarry Me?”.

“She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement I mean it was just given,” Helton says.

“I put the ring in the chicken nugget box, and I used the chicken nugget box as a ring box,” explained Helton. “Then wrote, ‘Will you McMarry me’ in it and she was excited… I think more about the chicken nuggets,”

“I didn’t hesitate to say yes because he is obviously the one I want to spend my life with,” added Long.

The couple hopes to get married next valentine’s day.