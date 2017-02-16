Will you McMarry me? Woman gets side of McNuggets with wedding proposal

nbc news By Published: Updated:
nc_mcnuggetproposal0216_1500x845

DECATUR, IL (WAND/NBC News) Every girl dreams of seeing an engagement ring box, but Karsyn Long’s box was a little different.

“Her love for chicken nuggets, I’m sure, is more than she loves me,” says her fiance, Kristian Helton.

“I know this sounds bad,” Long says. “I go to McDonald’s a lot and I always get chicken nuggets I won’t get anything else.”

Helton proposed on Valentine’s Day with a box of chicken nuggets and an unusual question: “Will You McMarry Me?”.

“She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement I mean it was just given,” Helton says.

“I put the ring in the chicken nugget box, and I used the chicken nugget box as a ring box,” explained Helton. “Then wrote, ‘Will you McMarry me’ in it and she was excited… I think more about the chicken nuggets,”

“I didn’t hesitate to say yes because he is obviously the one I want to spend my life with,” added Long.

The couple hopes to get married next valentine’s day.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s