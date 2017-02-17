64-year-old woman gives birth to twins

BURGOS, Spain (NBC News) — A 64-year-old woman in northern Spain gave birth to twins after receiving fertility treatments in the United States.

The local hospital said in a statement that the twins, a girl and a boy, were delivered by Caesarean Section after a 37-week pregnancy and are in good health.

In 2012, the woman gave birth to a girl in the same hospital.

Spanish media reports said Thursday that she lost custody of the first daughter in 2014 after a family court found she had been neglectful.

Spanish social services were not immediately available for comment.