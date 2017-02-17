BrewDog allows employees to take ‘pawternity leave’ if they get a new dog

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Scottish beer company BrewDog, which is building a facility in Canal Winchester, announced earlier this week that all employees will be able to take parental leave if they get a new dog.

BrewDog will give staff a week off to “help settle a new furry family member into their home.” The perk extends to the company’s central Ohio location, which is the first in the USA.

The company already allows employees to bring their pooches to work.

Also this week, the company announced it is partnering with Superior Beverage Group and Cavalier to supply its beers around Ohio. 

