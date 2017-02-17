Central Ohio comes through after girl turned away from daddy-daughter dance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We told you about a single mom denied the right to dance with her daughter at a Florida elementary school daddy-daughter dance.

This story will have a happy ending because a Central Ohio family arranged for them to attend their daddy-daughter dance in Mt Vernon.

NBC4 was at John Glenn Columbus International Airport when the family arrived.

Two little eight-year-old girls one from Florida, the other from Ohio didn’t need an introduction as the Palacios family came out of the terminal.

“Do you see her? There is Alyssa!” said Katie McMahon. She and her extended family helped arrange for the trip to Ohio. The two girls spent hours Facetiming, and their moms said  that developed into best friends.

Trisha Palacios arrived in Columbus in a wheelchair. She said she needs knee surgery, but delayed that to make this dance with her daughter.

She said she was disgusted with her daughter’s elementary school after they refuse her and 8-year-old Alyssa entrance to the daddy daughter dance, but said she was elated by the local kindness.

“Thank you so much. As soon as I saw them, it was just tears, it is just amazing, I mean absolutely amazing,” said Trisha Palacios, a single mom. She said her husband was deported when Alyssa was a baby.

Central Ohio groups stepped forward after seeing the story out of Tampa shared on nbc4i.com.

“She was very upset about it and the little girl was crying and that broke our hearts. So she is coming to our dance and we are very excited to have her and her mother,” said Katie McMahon, a mother who helped organize dance and fundraiser.

Trisha and Alyssa will ride in style, courtesy of a Limo from Columbus Coach, a police escort by the Mt. Vernon police Dept. and a corsage and jewelry, all donated to make it a special occasion.

“I am glad people are talking about this and we need to always remember to put the kids first, make sure they are not left out. Not just our girls, but our boys too, boys weren’t allowed at the dance, we just need to make sure we are including children no matter what the event is,” Palacios said.

The dance goes from 6 to 8:30pm Saturday and is a fundraiser for the Ohio Scarlet and Gray Softball teams. The dance will be held at the Developmental Disabilities Center, 1250 Vernonview Dr. Mt Vernon. And is $30 a couple and $5 for each additional child.

