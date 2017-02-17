Cincinnati Zoo’s tiger cub gets visit from chiropractor

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-00007

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Zoo says one of three Malayan tiger cubs at its nursery has been treated by a chiropractor.

The zoo says one of the newborn cubs was having trouble holding its head up. A chiropractor determined the cub’s top cervical bone was out of alignment. After three adjustments, the cub’s neck and spine are back in place.

This is the first time the zoo has used a chiropractor.

The 2-week-old cubs are progressing. Mammals curator Mike Dulaney says they are being fed by nursery staff six times a day and have graduated from 2 to 3 ounces per feeding.

The cubs will stay at the zoo’s nursery until they no longer need constant care, which began after the first-time mother’s maternal instincts didn’t kick in.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s