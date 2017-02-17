City of Delaware bank robbed at knifepoint

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – Police in the City of Delaware say a bank robbery suspect was arrested within 10 minutes of the robbery.

The robbery happened around 11:18am Friday at the Chase Bank branch at 61 North Sandusky Street.

Police said Jose Angel Santiago Cintron, 42, of Delaware threatened a patron with a knife and demanded money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police arrested the suspect 10 minutes later. Investigators credited good witness statements and an alert parking control officer for the quick capture.

Santiago-Cintron is charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has additional information is asked to call the Delaware Police tip line at 740-203-1112.

