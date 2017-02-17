Columbus man charged with organizing multi-state Oxycodone ring

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 31-year-old Columbus man has been charged with running a multi-state pain pill ring.

Joshua Smith was indicted on 29 total felony counts on Jan. 4, 2017 in Franklin County, including 27 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and 1 count of aggravated funding in drug trafficking.

According to court records, a Columbus Division of Police detective began an investigation into a group of individuals who work as a group to traffic Oxycodone.

The criminal organization reportedly funds and organizes trips to see a doctor in Florida who prescribes pain pills for “false medical ailments.” The group then returns to Columbus, and group members fill the prescriptions in other states. They bring the pills back to Columbus, where the individuals in charge of the organization sell the pills in the area.

Several individuals say they have been recruited and paid by Joshua Smith to see the doctor, get the prescriptions, and give them to Smith. Smith also allegedly supplied money to make the trips to other states to get the pills.