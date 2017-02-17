Columbus Police looking for 3 women who robbed Dollar General

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for 3 women caught on security cameras who reportedly robbed the Dollar General at 2013 Lockbourne Road.

Police say the suspects walked into the store at 11:46am on Wednesday, Feb. 15. One of the suspects bought an item and walked out of the business with a second suspect.

The third suspect reportedly tried to walk out of the business with a shopping cart full of items. A customer near the door told the woman to stop, and the woman then ran into the customer with the cart and hit her several times.

Police say several other customers came to help the victim, and the suspect hit one of them before running off with the cart.

Anyone able to identify these 3 female suspects is asked to contact Det. Conley in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2157 or hconley@columbuspolice.org.