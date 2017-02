COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a 23-year-old man connected to at least 10 burglaries across central Ohio.

Police say Jeffrey Green is wanted for burglary, and has been on the run for several months.

His accomplice, James “Devan” Forbes, was arrested late last year.

Anyone with info on Jeffrey Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Beard in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 614-645-2077 or bbeard@columbuspolice.org.