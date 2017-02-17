Historic warmth to start this year

Columbus (WCMH) – Today was 2nd warmest day of the year with a high temperature of 65°, with the warmest day last month of 67°.

This was the 3rd time this month that we have hit 60° or above, and the 9th time for this year already, so I checked out how this stacks up!

2-17-17-warm

 

Today was the earliest on record that we hit our 9th 60°+ day of the year:

I went back and looked at the records, and there was only one other time we hit 9 days of 60°+ this early in the year, and the 9th time happened on the same day, the 17th!

Below is a list of the earliest we have hit our 9th 60° day in each year.

  • 2/17/2017
  • 2/17/1880
  • 2/25/1930
  • 2/26/1932
  • 2/28/1890

 

The average day since 2000 that we hit our 9th 60° day is March 24th.  Below is a list of when we have done it the past 17 years:

  • March 5, 2000
  • April 7, 2001
  • March 8, 2002
  • March 25, 2003
  • March, 28, 2004
  • April 4, 2005
  • April 1, 2006
  • March 24, 2007
  • March 13, 2008
  • March 17, 2009
  • March 20, 2010
  • March 21, 2011
  • March, 13, 2012
  • April 7, 2013
  • April 6, 2014
  • April 5, 2015
  • March 10, 2016
  • February 17, 2017

 

Here is the bonus, our streak of 60s is only going to continue!

We should push 8 straight days at least in the 60s over the next week, which will take us to 16 days this year already, or 29% of the days.

Also, when we hit 60+ tomorrow, that will be the earliest to 10 days in the 60s ever, no ties!

 

If you ever have questions about weather, climate, record warm, historic weather or anything else, email me!  dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

