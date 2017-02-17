‘Hit list’ discovered at London Middle School

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a ‘hit list’ written by a middle school student was discovered.

In a letter sent home to parents, principal Michael Belmont said:

I want to make you aware of an incident that was reported to administration, by parents and students, earlier this week. A middle school student drafted a list which included names of students they wanted to hurt. This list was then shared with other students. Once becoming aware of the situation, the school with the assistance of the London Police Department launched an investigation. This investigation continues. Students found to be involved with the situation will be subject to significant school discipline and possible legal issues.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority of our school. We are thankful for students and parents reporting this issue. We will continue to follow up on this situation as well as our other safety procedures in order to provide the best possible environment for our students.

As always, I welcome your comments and questions. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you should have any concerns.