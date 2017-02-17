‘Hit list’ discovered at London Middle School

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
generic police lights

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a ‘hit list’ written by a middle school student was discovered.

In a letter sent home to parents, principal Michael Belmont said:

I want to make you aware of an incident that was reported to administration, by parents and students, earlier this week. A middle school student drafted a list which included names of students they wanted to hurt. This list was then shared with other students. Once becoming aware of the situation, the school with the assistance of the London Police Department launched an investigation. This investigation continues. Students found to be involved with the situation will be subject to significant school discipline and possible legal issues.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority of our school.  We are thankful for students and parents reporting this issue. We will continue to follow up on this situation as well as our other safety procedures in order to provide the best possible environment for our students.

As always, I welcome your comments and questions. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you should have any concerns.

The principal also placed personal phone calls to parents of any students involved in some way.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s