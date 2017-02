COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will hold the 2017 State of the City Address next Thursday.

Ginther’s office announced Friday that he will make the speech at the James Jackson Police Academy at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.

In the speech, the mayor “will speak about his plans for the city for 2017 and beyond.”

Ginther, a Democrat, was elected mayor in 2015.