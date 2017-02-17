NBC4’s Matt Barnes listed as No. 9 on BuzzFeed list of ‘Top 50 Hottest News Anchors In The World’

By Published: Updated:
matt-barnes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes is listed as No. 9 on a BuzzFeed user list of the “Top 50 Hottest News Anchors In The World.”

He’s the only anchor in Columbus to make the list.

“It’s an honor to be the only one from central Ohio on the list,” Barnes said in an exclusive interview. “I’m happy to carry the mantle for them.”

matt-barnes-2BuzzFeed placed Barnes at No. 9 in part because of his love for chicken Alfredo, which he names as one of his favorite foods in his NBC4 profile. 

“I would love to know the criteria or justification…if it’s just because I love chicken Alfredo, kudos to me for my great taste in food,” said Barnes, who has been with NBC4 since 2010.

Barnes said this will not go to his head, as there are already a number of his friends telling him that No. 9 on the list is a bit too high for him.

He has also been named on Columbus Monthly’s “Most Eligible Bachelor” list and was on a billboard for his alma mater Ohio University for their “The Promise” campaign.

