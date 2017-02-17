Ohio National Guard gets helicopter upgrade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For more than 30 years, the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter has served the US Army and the Ohio National Guard.

Friday, the Guard’s aviation support facility unveiled the newest model, the UH-60M.

“It’s a completely redesigned aircraft, starting with the airframe, it’s a newer more robust airframe. So it’s got a longer service life, more durable. It’s got built-in sensors which help detect wear and tear,” said Major Dave McDarmont.

McDarmont says pilots will notice the upgrade.

“The biggest difference is the cockpit. It’s a digital cockpit. It’s got four multi-function displays.”

Within that display is a moving map.

“Which gives us better situation awareness we know right where we are on the ground,” McDarmont said.“ It also ties in with other units so we know where they’re at on the ground. So it gives us what we call situation awareness, better picture of what’s going on.”

This Blackhawk also adds an auto-pilot feature.

The Ohio National Guard is scheduled to receive 20 new UH-60M Blackhawks buy the end of 2018.