Police: Couple used drone to spy on people in bathrooms, bedrooms

OREM, UT (WCMH) — A man and his girlfriend face voyeurism charges for allegedly taking video of people inside their homes with his drone.

Police made the discovery when one of the victims heard the drone flying outside his window, KUTV-TV reports.

“A man woke up early to go to work, goes into his bathroom and he hears and then sees the drone flying right outside of his window,” said Lt. Craig Martinez.

The victim then ran out of the house, jumped into his truck and followed after the drone.

“It actually landed in the church parking lot near his home and no one came to pick it up,” said Martinez.

The man took the drone back to his house, plugged it in to his computer and made a disturbing discovery.

“He saw some pretty disturbing video of whoever is flying it, basically flying it down to peoples bedroom and bathroom windows,” said Martinez.

Police say the peepers were taking video of people as they were just waking up in the morning. They also took video of themselves.

“We quickly found out who the owner was because he was on the video,” Martinez said.

Police quickly arrested Aaron Foote and his girlfriend, Terisha Norviel. The pair could also face additional charges as the pair may have been violating FAA rules while flying as well.