Suspect fails miserably at breaking into business

NORWOOD, MA (WCMH) — The suspect can be seen trying and failing to throw a rock through a business’ window.

According to the Norwood Police Department, at about 3am, February 10, officers were called to a burglar alarm at business in the area.

After searching the area and not finding the suspect, police reviewed the surveillance video.

The suspect can be seen trying to throw a large rock, multiple times through the business’ window in order to gain entry. But the man fails to do so, again and again and again.

“Had he not been scared off by the vehicle seen at the residence behind him, he may still be trying to get in,” police wrote in the Facebook post.

Police continue to search for the suspect.