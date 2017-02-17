Teacher accused of pelting young student with dodgeball

HOUSTON, TX (WCMH) — The student’s parents say he lost hearing after the teacher hit him with the dodgeball.

“We were just playing dodgeball to knock down the cones and that’s when he hit me,” 8-year-old Lawrence Batiste tells KTRK.

Lawrence claims that a teacher at College Park Elementary School intentionally threw a dodgeball at him, hitting him in the face. His medical paperwork says his hearing loss could last up to a week.

Loretta Houston, Lawrence’s mom, says the teacher called her and said that Lawrence had targeted another kid first, and admitted to hitting him with the ball.

“He said I didn’t know what hit me because my whole head was hurting. He said I went down and I sat down and he said the coach walked over there to me and said now you see how it feels to hit somebody in the face with the ball,” Loretta tells KTRK.

Loretta has contacted police, and wants the teacher to be punished. The teacher refused to comment.