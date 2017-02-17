Some Ohio teachers upset by proposed requirement for license renewal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As a teacher for Columbus City Schools, Rachael Seibert holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree, the latter as part of her continuing education requirements.

“That was money that I paid out of my own pocket,” Seibert said. “I had to take those classes in the evening after teaching a full eight- or nine-hour day. My classes were usually from 4:30 to 7, and then I had to be back at school by 6:30 a.m. the next day.”

Seibert is among many Ohio teachers upset by a new proposed requirement in Governor John Kasich’s 2018-2019 budget. All Ohio teachers would be required to complete an externship or job shadowing experience with a local business to renew their teaching licenses.

“I was honestly shocked,” said Seibert, who has taught in the district for eight years. “I just couldn’t believe that our profession is required to go observe a profession that’s not the same as what we do.”

The Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation said this proposal was one of about 20 budget items that made the cut from an initial list of about 40 recommendations from the Governor’s executive workforce. The goal of the proposal, according to director Ryan Burgess, is to better prepare Ohioans for jobs that are in demand.

“When you talk to business owners, they continually talk about not finding the individuals that they need to grow their businesses or that the individuals don’t have the skills that they need,” Burgess said.

The idea, Burgess said, is to help teachers go back to their schools and be able to explain what jobs or skills are in high demand.

“A number of their students believe they need to move away from their hometowns to find good jobs,” Burgess said. “Through this idea, through this concept, we think that’s just another way where if teachers have a better idea of the jobs that exist in their local communities, and frankly, business owners can better understand what teachers go through when they have career counseling conversations with students. It’s just going to create greater awareness, greater communication where everyone can benefit, but most especially students.”

The externships could include onsite visits or touring a business or factory. Burgess said the governor’s office believes that could help change some preconceived notions about certain industries, such as manufacturing.

“A lot of folks have certain ideas about what they think those jobs entail that conjures up kind of old images of dark, hot facilities, but now when you go to some advanced manufacturing facilities, you see how much technology is involved and the robotics that are involved,” Burgess said. “And suddenly it starts to change the perception of certain industries.”

Teachers’ unions in Columbus and statewide are opposed to the proposal. They also expressed concerns about the difficulty of recruiting new teachers to the profession or getting existing teachers to stay, as well as the number of educators needing to renew licenses who aren’t currently teaching. One union president said that could be a strain for businesses.

“People are just really tired of politicians making decisions and have no clue about what they’re deciding and the impact that it will have on the profession and in education in general,” said Tracey D. Johnson, president of the Columbus Education Association.

Johnson, who taught for 15 years and worked primarily with middle school students, said connecting classwork to real world situations.

“We talked about the importance of understanding math as it pertains to banking and checking and understanding savings and buying a home and debt reduction and all of that, but we also talked about why math was important for careers like engineering, or if you wanted to be a chemist or if you wanted to be an educator,” Johnson said.

Betsy Higgins, president of the Ohio Education Association and a former first grade teacher, agreed.

“We would talk about fire safety, I would have firemen come in. If we’re going to city hall, [we’d] talk to see what government workers do,” Higgins said. “We would have parent day, when parents would come in and talk about their occupations.”

Seibert said she just taught a unit on comparison shopping and has done other economics lessons that help students connect their classwork to real life. She said it would be better for her to take students with her for a visit to a local business.

“Me being with them, I’ll be able to make my lessons for next year so much more rigorous,” Seibert said.

The Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation said another of the Governor’s goals is to make apprenticeships, internships and co-ops more widely available for students.