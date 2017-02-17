THC laced candies, chocolate bars oil seized in Athens Co. raid

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Athens County Major Crimes Unit seized about 10 pounds worth of marijuana and several THC laced edibles during a search for illegal drug activity.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, task force members issued a search warrant Thursday at a residence in the 17000 block of Dorr Run Road after receiving tips that illegal drugs were be sold at the home.

Members of the task force say when they arrived on scene they noticed a strong smell of marijuana while talking to residents of the home.

PHOTOS: Athens Co. Drug Raid View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says during the search, task force members recovered six firearms, $2,000 in cash, approximately 10 pounds in marijuana and THC “edibles” in the form of candies, chocolate bars and butane honey oil (BHO), commonly known as “dabs”. Evidence of the manufacturing and trafficking of BHO was also found.

The case remains under investigation and no information was given on any arrests.