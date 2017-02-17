Woman shot near UPS facility in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they are investigating after a woman was shot a little before 4am Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of Trabue Road near a UPS distribution facility.

The woman was transported to Mount Carmel West in life-threatening condition, according to police.

No suspect information is available.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.