Bill in Ohio House would make killing first responders death penalty crime

CLEVELAND (AP) — A bill in the Ohio House would add killing a first responder or military member to the list of slayings eligible for the death penalty.

The proposal from Rep. Dave Greenspan, a Republican from Westlake in suburban Cleveland, would address fatal attacks on firefighters and emergency medical service providers.

The legislation in the House Criminal Justice Committee would also include killings of current and former military members including reservists and national guard members.

Killing a police officer is already a crime eligible for the death penalty.

Greenspan tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2lNlL5n ) the goal is providing a strong deterrent. He says he was inspired to act by cases in recent years nationally and in Ohio of attacks on police, fire and military personnel.

