MANSFIELD (WCMH) — A 59-year-old Gahanna man died in a skiing accident Friday at Snow Trails, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

Witnesses say John Carney skied into a pole while trying to avoid two other skiers. Member of the ski patrol performed CPR on Carney, WKYC reports. He was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.