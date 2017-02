COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An officer and one other person are recovering after a police-involved accident on Interstate 70 near the Interstate 71 split.

It happened around 2:50am. According to Columbus Police, the officer involved in the accident was taken in stable condition to Grant Medical Center. The other person involved was also transported in stable condition.

The accident closed I-70 eastbound for about two hours, but the roadway has since reopened. Police have not said what caused the accident.