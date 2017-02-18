New safety initiatives planned for Short North

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — The Short North Block Watch has put out several safety initiatives.

According to a its Facebook page it recognizes couple of high profile incidents happening in the area, but also says the crime rate in the Short North area has not increased.

Here are some of the block watch’s safety initiatives.

Short North Alliance is working together with business owners in the Short North area to come up with a unified safety initiative for employees and patrons of Short North. Light study is being re-conducted to assess additional needs for street lights in the Short North area. Safety escorts are available for customers and employees of the Short North area. Patrons and employees may call (614) 636-5100 and a safety escort will meet you and walk you two blocks from the location. The church located on Mt. Pleasant and 3rd has plans of being converted into a commercial office space. Additionally, they are looking into addressing the lighting issue on 3rd (north side of the church) to improve lighting visibility that is currently obstructed by mature trees. The Short North Block Watch (thanks to residents who volunteered!) has submitted a request to the city to replace 87 light bulbs. As always, buddy systems are highly encouraged! Never walk alone.

Residents and patrons of the area say they are happy to see the effort.

Justin Martinek said, “I definitely like the addition of the street lights. I think it’s a bright place anyway, but I think that was nice.”

“I think it would be interesting to learn more about what the escorts look like,” said Jackie Bean. “I mean if that’s someone that can walk you home. I think it’s important for people to always have someone with them and I always abide by the rule of stay in a group and stay with friends and don’t go anywhere alone.”