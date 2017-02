POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium held its annual “Polar Plunge” Saturday, all for a good cause.

It’s not very cold outside, but that was probably a good thing for anyone taking the plunge and for those who were out to watch.

The Polar Plunge supports Ohio’s Special Olympics athletes. Plungers had to raise $75 in donations to jump in the water.

100 percent of those donations go directly to Special Olympics.