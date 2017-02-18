One person taken to Children’s Hospital after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Columbus Police say one person was taken to Children’s Hospital after a reported shooting in south Columbus Saturday night.

It happened around 10:44pm in the area of 1465 Parsons Avenue.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

