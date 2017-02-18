Painted dog puppies can now be viewed by public at The Wilds

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: The Wilds
Courtesy: The Wilds

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio zoo says a litter of six African painted dog puppies born in December can now be viewed by the public.

The Columbus Zoo says the puppies from the endangered species have begun exploring publicly visible areas of The Wilds conservation center in eastern Ohio.

Dan Beetem, director of animal management at The Wilds, says the puppies are the center’s first successful litter of painted dogs.


Beetem says the dogs’ mother, Quinn, was an attentive caregiver after their birth, a rarity for first-time painted dog mothers.

The Wilds says that painted dogs are one of Africa’s most endangered species because of continued habitat loss, conflict with humans, and infectious disease.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s