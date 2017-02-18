Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade decision dies at 69

KATY, TX (WCMH) — Norma McCorvey, known as Jane Roe during the US Supreme Court arguments on Roe v. Wade, died Saturday at an assisted living facility in Texas.

The Washington Post reports McCorvey died from a heart ailment.

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision articulated a constitutional right to privacy that included the choice to terminate a pregnancy.

McCorvey supported abortion rights for a time in the 1980s; she then became a born-again Christian and began to oppose the movement, the Post reports.