Police: Man charged in shooting death of Chicago toddler

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
Devon Swan (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Devon Swan (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has been charged in a Chicago shooting captured on video that killed two people, including a toddler, and wounded a pregnant woman, police said Saturday.

Devon Swan, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Lavontay White and Lavontay’s uncle, 26-year-old Lazaric Collins. They were riding in a car Tuesday when shots were fired. The pregnant woman was driving, and she and her fetus are expected to survive.

Police believe it was a gang attack and that Collins was the intended target. Authorities have said Collins was a gang member with an extensive criminal history. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Collins was convicted of felony charges of burglary and armed robbery and was released on parole last June.

Video of the shooting was streamed live on Facebook. In it, the woman and man can be seen listening to rap music before more than a dozen shots ring out. Screaming is heard as the footage becomes jumbled but shows the woman exiting the car and running toward a house. The video goes to black, but the audio continues and people can be heard yelling, “Oh my God,” ”I can’t breathe,” and “Please, no, no.”

There is no phone listing for Swan in Chicago to pursue comment on his behalf.

Lavontay was one of three children fatally shot within days of each other in Chicago. Also killed were 11-year-old Takiya Holmes and 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers. An arrest was made and charges filed in Takiya’s shooting death.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s