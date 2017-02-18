SWAT situation ends peacefully in Reynoldsburg

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
generic police lights

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police say a SWAT situation near Hanson Street has ended peacefully.

It started around 10 pm Saturday in the area of Hanson Street and East Main Street. A woman called 911 for a domestic violence situation.

Police say a man inside the home was throwing knives at the woman.

The woman ran from the residence and the man stayed inside with a one-year-old child inside and refused to come out.

SWAT was able to enter the residence through an unlocked door in the rear of the home and the man gave himself up peacefully.

No injuries were reported.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s