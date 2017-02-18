SWAT situation ends peacefully in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg Police say a SWAT situation near Hanson Street has ended peacefully.

It started around 10 pm Saturday in the area of Hanson Street and East Main Street. A woman called 911 for a domestic violence situation.

Police say a man inside the home was throwing knives at the woman.

The woman ran from the residence and the man stayed inside with a one-year-old child inside and refused to come out.

SWAT was able to enter the residence through an unlocked door in the rear of the home and the man gave himself up peacefully.

No injuries were reported.

