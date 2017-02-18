Sargento expands cheese recall

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Annette Eigenberger watches shredded cheese come out of a chute at the Sargento Cheese Company Friday, Nov. 12, 2010, in Plymouth, Wis. While the sluggish economy has taken a toll on manufacturing and related industries, one sector has remained a bright spot over the last few years: food production.
Annette Eigenberger watches shredded cheese come out of a chute at the Sargento Cheese Company Friday, Nov. 12, 2010, in Plymouth, Wis. While the sluggish economy has taken a toll on manufacturing and related industries, one sector has remained a bright spot over the last few years: food production.

PLYMOUTH, WI (WFLA) – Sargento Foods is expanding the recall of its cheeses.

Sargento announced on a recall of seven products due to a possible listeria contamination on Feb. 10. Then, on Friday, the company expanded that recall to include seven additional kinds of cheese: sliced colby, sliced muenster, slices pepper jack, sliced tomato and basil jack, shredded reduced fat colby-jack, shredded four cheese pizzeria, and shredded double cheddar.

Officials say the potential listeria contamination originated from the supplier’s facility and they have terminated their relationship with that supplier – Deutsch Kase Haus. Officials say no confirmed illnesses have been reported so far.

Click here to read more from the company.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s