US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

By Published: Updated:
wrightselcover

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Michelle Bennett

bennett

Bennett is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Bennett is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Spencer Blackburn

blackburn

Blackburn is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Blackburn is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Bryan Gill

gill

Gill is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff Office for a probation violation.

Gill is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Nathanael Weightsel

wrightsel

Wrightsel is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Wrightsel is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s