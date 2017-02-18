US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Michelle Bennett

Bennett is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Bennett is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Spencer Blackburn

Blackburn is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Blackburn is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Bryan Gill

Gill is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff Office for a probation violation.

Gill is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Nathanael Weightsel

Wrightsel is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Wrightsel is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.