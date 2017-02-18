VIDEO: Man with rifle paints obscene graffiti before being killed by police in East Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland police officer shot and killed a man armed with a rifle who was firing on residents and responding officers in East Oakland Friday morning.

At 9:05 a.m., Oakland police responded to the 9500 block of Las Vegas Avenue, near 98th Avenue and Golf Links Road just off Interstate Highway 580, on a report of a man armed with a rifle and shooting in the neighborhood.

The man was shooting at residents and parked cars and fired at Oakland police officers as they arrived, Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect, identified as Jessie Enjaian, was in the street and began shooting at an officer, according to police.

Helicopter over the scene showed the man inside of a house pointing a rifle out of the window. At one point, he came outside and began spraypainting obscene graffiti on the neighbor’s garage and car.

Police say he fired several shots. Some buildings in the area were hit.

The California Highway Patrol shut down eastbound I-580, Bishop O’Dowd High School, and nearby businesses were put on lockdown.

Watson said, “We had our hands full, this was a very dangerous situation.”

She added, “This is extremely concerning for the Oakland Police Department. We have a lot of traffic that comes through the area we also have a lot of schools in the area.”

An Oakland officer discharged his firearm, but it is unknown if the suspect was hit.

The man was taken to Highland Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

By 10 a.m., police said they had detained the suspect and reopened the highway. They lifted all lockdowns at 10:15 a.m.

No officers or residents were injured during the incident.

Watson said some rounds fired toward officers struck the ground near them, so they took cover and retreated. They called for all available officers and brought in an armored vehicle for protection.

At one point, one officer fired at the suspect and struck him, according to Watson.

Police said they aren’t releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

A neighbor told KRON4 the man arrested has been acting up since last week.

The suspect shot out the windows of his son’s friends, the neighbor said. Then on Valentine’s Day, the suspect shot out the windows on another car on the street, the witness said.

At around 7 a.m., they heard gunfire and the neighbor’s wife looked out the window to see the suspect outside with his rifle. The witness believes this is when the windshield on the officer’s car was hit.

Students at nearby Bishop O’Dowd High School were told to shelter in place and stay away from the south side of the campus during the encounter. Barack Obama Academy, a charter middle school nearby, was evacuated.

The area of 98th and Las Vegas avenues remains closed to through traffic while police continue their investigation.