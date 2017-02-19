8-year-old finally gets to go to daddy-daughter dance thanks to the kindness of strangers

alyssa-and-trisha-dancing

MOUNT VERNON, OH (WCMH) — Saturday night was a big night for a girl from Florida and her mother.

It was quite the introduction of Trisha and 8-year-old Alyssa Palacios as they stepped onto the dance floor in Mount Vernon. There’s something about taking your daughter’s hand — and sharing a dance — that every parent holds dear.

For Trisha and Alyssa, this one was extra special. They came all the way from Florida after Alyssa’s school said she couldn’t go to her school’s father-daughter dance. She hasn’t seen her father in years and wanted to take her mother, but the school said no.

Dori Watson of Mount Vernon saw the story online and wanted to do something.

“I called Channel 4 because I heard a girl didn’t get to attend her father-daughter dance in Florida, and it upset me,” Watson explained.

Watson invited Alyssa to the father-daughter dance in Mount Vernon, paying to fly the 8-year-old and her mother to Ohio. Many others stepped up with donations: the flowers, hotel room, pictures, hair and nails, and a limo were all paid for.

“We got to ride [in a] limo here, and it was super fun,” Alyssa said.  “I got to dance with my mom, and I got to make new friends.”

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who came together in this wonderful community of Mount Vernon,” Trisha said. “This is something we will never forget.”

