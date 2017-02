SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH (WDTN) – First responders are being called out to a possible plane crash in Clark County.

Officials say the call came in around 4 pm Sunday that a plane crashed off I-70 near Fletcher Chapel.

Sister station WDTN has a crew on the way. The coroner has reportedly been called to the scene.

