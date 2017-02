CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Cleveland Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Ja’Nya Mix was last seen on Saturday around 12:45pm. Police say she “was given permission to go to a friend’s house in her housing complex in the 14200 block of Triskett and did not return home.”

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call first district police at 216-623-5100 or 911.