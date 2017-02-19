Colorado town getting marijuana shop with drive-up window

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

PARACHUTE, Colo. (AP) — The western Colorado town of Parachute is getting a marijuana shop with a drive-up window, believed to be the first in the state.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2m1PZCA) the Parachute Board of Trustees approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express last week.

The business also had to get approval from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

The division says Tumbleweed Express cannot allow anyone younger than 21 on the premises, even in the back seat of a car. The business must also have security and surveillance and marijuana may not be visible from outside the dispensary.

Tumbleweed Express is expected to open in March.

Parachute Town Manager Stuart McArthur says marijuana accounted for nearly 30 percent of the community’s 2016 sales tax revenue of just over $1 million.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s