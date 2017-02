COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 9-year-old girl has been reported missing Sunday.

Tyler Leah Stevens was last seen in the area of Petzinger Road and Courtright Lane sometime Sunday. Police say she may be a runaway.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a teal hooded sweatshirt. She has her hair in braids.

Stevens is 5’3″ and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 with any information.